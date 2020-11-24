Rich Communication Services Market Future Analysis with International Forecast Led by Mavenir, Huawei Technologies, D2 Technologies, LG Uplus Corp, Vodafone Group

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Rich Communication Services Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Rich Communication Services Market in these regions.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on deployment type, solutions and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Rich Communication Services Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Rich Communication Services Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global Rich Communication Services Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Rich Communication Services Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Rich Communication Services Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Rich Communication Services Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

