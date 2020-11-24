Aerospace Robotics Market : Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status by Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Aerospace robotics refers to the automated procedures involved in construction of an aircraft or maintenance of the same. The capability, precision and reliability of the robots is increasing the interest among the aerospace manufacturers to include robots in their workforce. The robots are faster and the precision is very high while performing task. These robots have wide range of applications in the aerospace industry such as drilling, welding, painting, and coating, among others.

Leading Aerospace Robotics Market Players:

1. Fanuc Corporation

2. KUKA AG

3. Kawasaki Robotics

4. Universal Robots A/S

5. ABB Group

6. Gudel AG

7. Electroimpact Inc.

8. Oliver Crispin Robotics Ltd.

9. TAL Manufacturing Solutions Limited India

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rising labor costs in aerospace industries across the globe is the key driver for the aerospace robotics market presently. Another major influential factor for the market is the technological advancement in the field of robots. However, the growth of market for aerospace robotics is hindered owing to various deterrents such as cost involved in maintenance of technologically advanced robots and lack of skilled robot operators in the industry. The emergence of combination of human-robot mechanism or collaborative robots is anticipated to boost the market for aerospace robotics in the future.

The Aerospace Robotics market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global Aerospace Robotics market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information.

Also, market forecasting and key industry trends information such as growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation confirmation is obtained from primary interviews with market participants including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, market professional with substantial industry experienced.

