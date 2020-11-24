Medical Gloves Market Share Analysis, Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2030

Medical Gloves: Introduction

Medical gloves are disposable or reusable gloves used during medical examination, cleaning, and surgical procedures to help prevent cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. These gloves are made from different types of polymer including nitrile rubber, latex, vinyl, and neoprene. Medical gloves are available in powdered or in non-powdered form.

Different types of medical gloves are available for different uses such as surgical gloves and examination gloves

Key Drivers of Global Medical Gloves Market

Increase in incidence of major chronic diseases, rise in awareness about safety & sanitation, stringent regulations about the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), surge in number of hospitals in developing countries, and increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infection are projected to drive the global medical gloves market during the forecast period. An article published by the Global Antibiotic Resistance Partnership (GARP) stated that more than 190,000 neonatal deaths occur due to infections in India each year.

Increase in number of patients with coronavirus infection in countries such as the U.S., Italy, Spain, and India propels demand for medical gloves. Currently, in the U.S., around 2.5 million patients have tested positive for coronavirus. In India, around 474,587 people are suffering from coronavirus. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global medical gloves market.

Latex Gloves to be Most Promising Segment

In terms of material, the global medical gloves market can be categorized into latex, nitrile, vinyl, and others

The latex segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical gloves market in 2019. The segment is expected to dominate the global market due to broad range of products available in the market and advantages over other type of gloves.

Examination Gloves Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Based on product type, the global medical gloves market can be classified into examination gloves, surgical gloves, and chemotherapy gloves

The examination gloves segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in the number of patients with infectious diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in the U.S., hospital-acquired infections account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year.

Powdered Form to be Most Attractive Segment

In terms of form type, the global medical gloves market can be bifurcated into powdered form and non-powdered form. Powdered form was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2019. The segment is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, as it helps to avoid the gloves from sticking to each other.

Reusable Gloves to be Most Promising Segment

Based on usage, the global medical gloves market can be split into reusable and disposable. Reusable was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2019. The segment is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to advantages such as better protection, cost efficiency, reduction in medical waste, and increasing demand.

Hospitals to be Most Attractive Segment

In terms of end-user, the global medical gloves market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics centers, and others. Hospitals was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2019. The segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, as most of the surgical procedures and disease examinations are carried out in hospital setting.

North America to Dominate Global Medical Gloves Market

In terms of region, the global medical gloves market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global medical gloves market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to increase in hospital-acquired infection, presence of major players, and well-established health care system.

The medical gloves market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of new products and rise in demand for medical gloves in emerging countries such as India and China

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Gloves Market

The global medical gloves market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key players operating in the global market are:

Ansell Healthcare LLC

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Dynarex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Others

Global Medical Gloves Market: Research Scope

Global Medical Gloves Market, by Material

Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Others

Medical Gloves Market, by Product Type

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Chemotherapy Gloves

Medical Gloves Market, by Form Type

Powdered Form

Non-powdered Form

Global Medical Gloves Market, by Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Global Medical Gloves Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Global Medical Gloves Market, by Region

North America U.S.Canada

U.S.Canada Europe GermanyU.K.FranceItalySpainRest of Europe

GermanyU.K.FranceItalySpainRest of Europe Asia Pacific ChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia Pacific

ChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia Pacific Latin America BrazilMexicoRest of Latin America

BrazilMexicoRest of Latin America Middle East & AfricaGCC CountriesSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa

