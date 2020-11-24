Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Sirolimus Market

A prophylaxis of rejection, sirolimus is critical in treatment for chronic allograft dysfunction, and refractory acute rejection. Besides, it is now also considered a powerful immunosuppressant. And, this can be transformative as it is supposedly better than available alternatives. The reason behind the claim is the absence of nephrotoxicity which is inherent in most immunosuppressants. Besides, tit is as efficient as cyclosporine. Experts claim that it offers both the cyclosporine effect as well as the steroid sparing effect.

Additionally, it acts as an antitumor, anti-fungal and as an anti-smooth muscle proliferative. As per a recent study of the global sirolimus market dynamics, Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the market will chart a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 1.0% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. This will contribute to growth in global sirolimus market worth, bringing it up to a USD 304.08 million by 2027 from USD 285 million in 2018.

The global sirolimus market a very fragmented landscape with a large number of players hustling hard. Some of the known names operating the playfield include Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Concept Medical, Inc., Stentys SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others.

Players are dependent on a number of strategies to grasp a bigger share of the growth pie. Some of these are new and better product development, and product approvals. Others include mergers and acquisitions and strategic partners and collaborations with players that show great synergy, helping a better market penetration and a firmer hold on the market share.

Rising Incidence of Target Diseases Will Lead to Growth in Global Sirolimus Market over the Forecast Period

A rise in preference for generic drugs is restraining the global sirolimus market from reaching its full potential. But the factor that is offsetting this impact is the rise in incidence of target diseases, a level of chronic disease in the United States gives an insightful picture considering it is one of the most advanced countries in terms of medical treatment.

Six in every ten people in the country have one chronic disease and four in every ten have at least two. Going forward (in another 30 years) the region will also see a steep rise in geriatric population, compounding the situation further. The ratio of people aged 65 and above will be one in every four peoples. A similar ratio will be noted in Europe. The robust reimbursement framework and an impressive healthcare infrastructure in both the regions will support the growth of the sirolimus market.

Besides, there is a general rise in disposable income that is adding to the growth if the global sirolimus market.

Also, as pharmaceutical companies take note, and a robust pipeline comes into the spotlight, it good news for the market outlook.

The global sirolimus market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sirolimus Market, by Application

Organ Transplant Rejection

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM)

Sirolimus Coated Balloons & Catheter Devices

Global Sirolimus Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Sirolimus Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



