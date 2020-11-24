Golf Equipment Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2020 | Emerging Players- Mizuno Corporation, PUMA SE, Yonex, Cobra Golf, Wilson Sporting Goods

Golf equipment comprises different products that are utilized to play golf. These products include golf balls, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, golf wear, clubs, club head cover, wedges, putters, repair tools, and other aids. These equipment may assist golfers in multiple ways to play golf and also enhance the playing experience to some extent.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Mizuno Corporation, PUMA SE, Yonex Co., Ltd., Cobra Golf, Wilson Sporting Goods, Dallas Golf Company, Hireko Golf, Miura Golf Coast, The GolfWorks

Emerging trend of golf tourism due to presence of numerous golf courses across the world, increase in middle-class population, and growth in number of professional and amateur female golfers drive the market growth. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Caribbean countries have become popular golf tourism destinations, owing to the availability of modern and advanced facilities. Golf is an expensive outdoor recreation activity that is popular among business individuals and amateur players.

The investments required for the construction of golf courses are high. Thus, lack of infrastructure in most of the underdeveloped and developing economies globally restrains the growth of golf equipment market. Moreover, rising popularity of alternate sports & leisure activities among end users and seasonal attribute of golf are expected to adversely impact market during the forecast period.

The global golf equipment market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into golf balls, golf clubs, golf shoes, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into specialty stores, on-course shops, sporting goods chain, others, and online stores. Geographically, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

