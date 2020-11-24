FMCG Packaging Market is Projected to Reach $899.32 billion by 2027 | Leading key players are Crown Holdings, Amcor, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith

Global FMCG Packaging market accounted for $523.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $899.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for growing e-commerce industry and rising demand for eco-friendly products are driving the market growth. However, the strict rules and regulations related to environmental safety act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, the introduction of new products with the help of sustainable products will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Crown Holdings Inc, Amcor Ltd, Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Tetra Pak International, Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd, Reynolds Group Holdings, CCL Industries, Ball Corporation, and MeadWestvaco Corporation

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are items that are sold rapidly & at minimum cost. These are non-durable products like packaged foods, drinks, medicate, and even other different consumables. It incorporates primary as well as secondary packaging. Packaging grants effective correspondence between the brand proprietors & buyers through logos, colours, pictures, product data, & graphics. The prominent items in the market contain standup pouches, laminated pouches, zipper pouches, cling film, BOPP sacks, as well as extrusion laminates among various products.

By Application, healthcare & pharmaceutical (OTC) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A medication packaging material from the healthcare services industry generally meets the criteria of product protection, quality, tamper evidence, patient comfort, and security needs. However, new therapies and innovations in the healthcare industry are increasing the demand for the product which, in turn, is demanding high-quality packaging. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is a result of the retail outlet development over the region followed by an expanding number of brands available in the market. Thus, differentiating items from each other is becoming a significant task for the purchasers these days. Hence, packaging in collaboration with marketing efforts has turned into a critical instrument which is utilized by the producers to sell their brand image.

