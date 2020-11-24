Flavor and Fragrance Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2025 – Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors

The flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in dairy, savory/snacks, fine fragrance, cosmetics, toiletries, household, and air care. The flavor and fragrance market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $35.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income among the middle class, changing consumer preference, and growing awareness among customers to buy products that contain natural ingredients.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flavor and fragrance industry, includes the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.

A total of 114 figures / charts and 96 tables are provided in this 206 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this flavor and fragrance market report download the report brochure.

In this market, beverage is the largest application of global flavor and soap & detergents is the largest application of fragrance market. Groeth in various segments of the flavor and fragrance market are given below:

Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Segments

The study includes the flavor and fragrance market size and forecast for the flavor and fragrance market through 2025, segmented by product type, application, raw material, country, and region as follows:



Flavor and Fragrance Market by Product Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025):

– Flavor

– Fragrance

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Application Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2014-2025):

– By Flavor:

– Dairy

– Savory/Snacks

– Beverage

– Confectionery/ Bakery

– Others

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors, Robertet SA and T. Hasegawa

What is the Dynamics of Flavor and Fragrance Market?

What is the SCOPE of Flavor and Fragrance Market?

The “Global Flavor and Fragrance Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Flavor and Fragrance with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Flavor and Fragrance market with detailed market segmentation by services, end-user and geography. The global Flavor and Fragrance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Flavor and Fragrance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Flavor and Fragrance market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

What is the Regional Framework of Flavor and Fragrance Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Flavor and Fragrance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Flavor and Fragrance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

