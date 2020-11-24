Telepresence Robot Market Analysis and Forecast 2020: By keyplayers – Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Suitable Technologies, Mantaro Networks

Telepresence robots are the autonomous monitored robots fitted out with a motorized desktop stands and/or smartphone that are connected to a monitor or a camera. These robots are categorized as motorized desktop robots and autonomous mobile robots, which are called stationary robots. The telepresence robots are primarily of two types, stationary and mobile. These robots have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.

The key factors propelling the adoption of telepresence robot are better operational efficiency in enterprises owing to the virtual meeting, low cost due to the accessibility of supporting devices, and an increase in demand from the healthcare industry. Further, advancement in robotic technology and Wide-level adoption from education to residential sectors are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, technical complexities leading to operational failures and lack of secure communication and common protocols are the factors restraining the growth of telepresence robot market.

The “Global Telepresence Robot Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the telepresence robot market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global telepresence robot market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, application, and geography. The global telepresence robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the telepresence robot market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telepresence robot market based on component, type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall telepresence robot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

