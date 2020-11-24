Candle Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2020-2025

According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Candle Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Candle with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Candle market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

There is an appreciable rise in the number of candle lovers across the globe. Presently candles are not being used just for the purpose of lighting but for other purposes such as gifting and decoration. Throughout the years, candles have gone through many delightful transformations. Today candles are available in various designs, shape, and sizes. Availability of different types of candles such as scented candles, floater candles, and others are attracting consumers towards them. Further, the rise in disposable income of consumers and rapidly changing lifestyles are acting as major factors which are allowing them to spend more on home décor and fragrance products, which in turn driving the sales of candles across the globe. Consumers are increasingly purchasing candles as a focal point for their home decor, and for aromatherapy-like relaxation and stress reduction.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by candle type, sales channel and price. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Candle Type

– Pillar Candle

– Taper Candle

– Votives

– Tea lights

– Floaters

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– Specialty or Gift Shops

– Department or Home Decor Stores

– Mass Merchandise Retailers

– Direct Sales

By Price

– High

– Medium

– Low

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Candle market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players:

– The Yankee Candle Co., Inc.

– Colonial Candle

– White Barn Candles

– Slatkin & Co

– Bridgewater Candle Company

– VILLAGE CANDLE

– Trapp Fragrances

– Other Prominent Players

