IoT in Transportation Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Manufacture Players and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2027

The rising adoption of IoT across transportation sector globally has led to the incorporation of various tools along with associated services which ease the transport management through traffic congestion control system; reservation; automotive telematics; toll & ticketing systems; remote monitoring; security and surveillance system; and others. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the IoT in Transportation market in the forecast period. .

The extended connectivity and enhanced internet penetration is driving the growth of the IoT in Transportation market. However, high costs associated with the implementation of this system across enterprises may restrain the growth of the IoT in Transportation market. Furthermore, rise in demand for technological upgrade in the transportation sector is anticipated to create market opportunities for the IoT in Transportation market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

– Alcatel-Lucent

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Denso Corporation

– Garmin International Inc.

– General Electric Company

– IBM Corporation

– Thales Group

– TomTom N.V.

– Verizon Communications Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the IoT in Transportation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the IoT in Transportation market segments and regions.

The research on the IoT in Transportation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the IoT in Transportation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the IoT in Transportation market.

IoT in Transportation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

