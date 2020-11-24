Field Service Management Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2020-2025

According to KD Market Insights study the titled Global Field Service Management Market 2020 is prepared in collaboration with leading industry experts providing data on various manufacturers, regions, and products that are relevant for understanding the market. -The study offers a complete market scope and growth rate, throughout the forecast period 2020- 2025. The report highlights in-depth industry perspectives relevant to the global market for Field Service Management with a succinct review. The analysis explains the market value, volume, price trend, and possibilities for growth effectively. All prominent players are evaluated based on their business profile, product portfolio, market share, and sales. In addition, the report includes the challenges and risk factors.

The unprecedented spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) among the world’s major economies has become a major concern for both import and export activities. The Global Field Service Management market report provides effective strategies that stabilize different business activities.

Growth in the global market for field service management is expected to be driven by an increase in the need to keep track of activities taking place in the field, an increase in demand for mobility to obtain real-time visibility in field operations, and an increase in the acceptance of automation & digitalization in the field services. The incorporation of emerging technologies, such as AI, AR, and VR in the field services sector and the increase in IoT adoption drives the adoption of cloud-based FSM solutions will offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by component, Deployment Type , organization size and industry vertical . The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

By Component

Solution

Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others

Services

Implementation & integration

Training & support

Consultancy services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & life sciences

Manufacturing

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Construction

Others

Regional segment analysis describes regional volume of production, volume of consumption, revenue and rate of growth from 2020-2025 covering North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report covers the existing market size of the Field Service Management market and its growth rate based on records of Main Players:

Comarch SA

IFS AB

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OverIT

Praxedo

com Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceMax

Other Major & Niche Players

The global Field Service Management Market report highlights are as follows:

The analysis offers key insights into the production trends of the goods produced, the revenue generated, and the business profile among others.

The report highlights the global market share held by each organization for Field Service Management and their respective gross margins.

In addition, the study provides a company overview, revenue share, SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry and Porter’s five forces analysis including potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers.

The report examines the dynamics, prospects, emerging industries, and recent plans and policies of the Field Service Management Market.

Key features covered in the report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Field Service Management Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

