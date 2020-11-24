Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) are one of the major symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes (HF) and night sweats (NS) during menopause and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with VMS experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around head, neck, chest, and upper back region. VMS results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones.

Menopause is characterized by physiologic and psychosocial changes in a woman’s life. VMS, and the sleep and mood disturbances that often result from these, can have a significant negative impact on the overall quality of life (QOL) for a substantial number of women.

Night sweats are Hot Flashes that occur with heavy perspiration during sleep and cause sleep disruption. Women experiencing night sweats have greater motor restlessness in bed, less efficient sleep and a reduced feeling of restlessness in the morning compared to women without these symptoms.

DelveInsight’s ‘Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms associated with post menopause in 7MM countries was 41,096,968 in 2017. The prevalent population of Hot Flashes Associated with menopause in 7MM countries is expected to increase.

Among the 7MM, the US accounts for the 61% USD of the overall market size of Hot Flashes associated with Post-Menopause in 2017.

Among the EU-5 countries, the UK accounts for the highest market size for Hot Flashes associated with Post-Menopause followed by Germany, France and Italy.

The prevalent population of Hot Flashes in Japan was observed at 2,829,757, 1,079,087 and 644,265 cases that account for mild, moderate and severe symptoms respectively in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the highest prevalent population of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause with 18,926,632 cases in 2017.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats).

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) patient population.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) report provides a detailed overview explaining Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology Report

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) population by its epidemiology

The Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Disease Background and Overview Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Patient Journey Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology and Patient Population Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Delveinsight’s Vasomotor symptoms Market Research Report detailed analysis of the market listing, Epidemiology, Drug therapies and pipeline for study period from 2018-2030.

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Epidemiology Report:

