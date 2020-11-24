Candidemia Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Candida infection can occur in almost any part of the body. Usually, it develops on mucous membranes (in the mouth, genitals, etc.), however, the infection can also spread into the bloodstream. The presence of Candida species in the blood is known as Candidemia. When this infection spreads from the bloodstream to other parts of the body (such as the eyes, kidney, liver, and brain), it is called Invasive Candidemia.

Candidemia is the most common fungal bloodstream infection, and possibly the fourth most common all-type bloodstream infection seen in the intensive care unit setting. The incidence of Candida bloodstream infection is bimodal, with the elderly and very young having the highest risk of any population for suffering from this disease.

Common symptoms of candidemia include fever and chills that do not improve with antibiotics. The infection can also cause septic shock and therefore may include symptoms such as low blood pressure, fast heart rate, and rapid breathing.

DelveInsight’s “Candidemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Candidemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Candidemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Candidemia market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Candidemia market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Candidemia Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Candidemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Candidemia Market Key Facts

Through various secondary studies it can be concluded that Candidemia is more prevalent in males than in females.

As per the study titled “National Burden of Candidemia, United States, 2017” by Tsay et al. (2018), suggests that an estimated 23,000 candidemia cases occurred in the United States in 2017. Overall estimated incidence was calculated to be 7.0 per 100,000 persons, with elevated rates in adults ≥65 years (20.3 per 100,000), males (8.0 per 100,000).

Key Benefits of Candidemia Market Report

Candidemia market report provides an in-depth analysis of Candidemia Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Candidemia market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Candidemia Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Candidemia market in the upcoming years.

The Candidemia market report covers Candidemia market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Candidemia patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Candidemia Market

The market size of Candidemia is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of incident cases during the forecast period.

The Candidemia market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Candidemia market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Candidemia market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Candidemia Epidemiology

The Candidemia epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Candidemia patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Candidemia epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Candidemia Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Candidemia Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Candidemia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Candidemia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Candidemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis Candidemia Market Overview at a Glance Candidemia Disease Background and Overview Candidemia Patient Journey Candidemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Candidemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Candidemia Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Candidemia Treatment Candidemia Marketed Products Candidemia Emerging Therapies Candidemia Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Candidemia Market Outlook (7 major markets) Candidemia Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Candidemia Market. Candidemia Market Drivers Candidemia Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

