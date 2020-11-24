Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

A commercial P2P CDN can be defined as a system of distributed servers which carries pages and other web content to a user, on the basis of the origin of the webpage, geographic locations of the user, and the content delivered. The commercial P2P CDN consists of interconnected servers that easily offer huge web content to a number of users present across different locations. These networks are developed to offer a better quality of service to end-users while accessing the internet.

The increase in the usage of mobile technology and social media and the rise in the trend for digitization in organizations are the major factors driving the commercial P2P CDN market growth. However, difficulty in the architecture of commercial P2P CDN and an increase in technical difficulties in streaming video are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market. Additionally, the rapidly growing e-commerce sites and increasing demand for 4k content fuels the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Akamai Technologies, Inc.

– CDNetworks Inc.

– CDNvideo

– Kollective Technology, Inc.

– Peer5, Inc

– Qumu Corporation

– Streamroot, Inc.

– Strive Technologies

– Viblast

The “Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Commercial P2P CDN market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Commercial P2P CDN market with detailed market segmentation by component, content type, end user, vertical. The global Commercial P2P CDN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Commercial P2P CDN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Commercial P2P CDN market.

The global Commercial P2P CDN market is segmented on the basis of component, content type, end user, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of content type, the market is segmented as video, non-video. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as consumer, business. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT and telecom, education, healthcare, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Commercial P2P CDN market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Commercial P2P CDN market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Commercial P2P CDN market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Commercial P2P CDN market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Commercial P2P CDN market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Commercial P2P CDN market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Commercial P2P CDN market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Commercial P2P CDN market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Commercial P2P CDN market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Commercial P2P CDN Market – By Component

1.3.2 Commercial P2P CDN Market – By Content Type

1.3.3 Commercial P2P CDN Market – By End-user

1.3.4 Commercial P2P CDN Market – By Vertical

1.3.5 Commercial P2P CDN Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMMERCIAL P2P CDN MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. COMMERCIAL P2P CDN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue..

