Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible.

Out of total COVID-19 cases, the patients who are critically ill—very few and ranging from 1% to 4%—constitute the potential pool for ARDS.

The causes of ARDS are divided into two categories: direct or indirect injuries to the lung. Some of the direct injuries to the lung include pneumonia, aspiration, trauma, and others. Whereas the indirect injuries to the lung include inflammation of the pancreas, severe infection (also known as sepsis), blood transfusions, burns, and medication reactions.

The few symptoms of ARDS are shortness of breath, cough, and fever; in some cases, fast heart rates and rapid breathing have been reported as well. Occasionally, patients of ARDS experience chest pain, especially during inhalation, and some patients also experience bluish colouring of nails and lips due to the severely decreased oxygen levels in the blood. Several risk factors may escalate the risk of ARDS; this involves obesity, alcohol abuse, chemotherapy, low-protein in blood.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Key Facts

As per DelveInsight, the total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM was 799,872 in 2017.

DelveInsight estimates show a higher incidence of ARDS in the United States, with an estimated number of 495,655 cases in 2017.

Generally, in the 7MM countries, the risk factor associated with the highest number of incident cases of ARDS was pneumonia, except for the United Kingdom, where Sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

The United States showed the highest incident population of ARDS, as compared to EU5, and Japan. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, the US accounts for ~62% of total cases, for ARDS, in the 7MM countries.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

Some of the key companies in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market include:

Faron Pharmaceuticals

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Athersys

Techpool Bio-Pharma

Apeiron Biologics

APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

United Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Traumakine

BIO-11006

MultiStem

Solnatide

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Overview at a Glance Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Disease Background and Overview Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Patient Journey Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology and Patient Population Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Marketed Products Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Emerging Therapies Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Drivers Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

