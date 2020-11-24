Oilseeds Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Oilseeds International Ltd, The Archer Daniels Midl and Company, The Bühler Holding AG, Wilmar International Limited and Others

The Oilseeds Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, category, application and geography. The global oilseeds market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oilseeds market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key oilseeds companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Oilseeds International Ltd, The Archer Daniels Midl and Company, The Bühler Holding AG, Wilmar International Limited

Growing usage of oilseeds in animal feed across the globe is driving the demand for oilseeds market. Furthermore, increasing demand for protein meals among consumer is also projected to influence the oilseeds market significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for non-GMO oilseeds worldwide is anticipated to have a robust impact in the oilseeds market. Rising demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.

The report analyzes factors affecting oilseeds market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the oilseeds market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Oilseeds Market Landscape Oilseeds Market – Key Market Dynamics Oilseeds Market – Global Market Analysis Oilseeds Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Oilseeds Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Oilseeds Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Oilseeds Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Oilseeds Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

