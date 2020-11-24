Online Home Rental Services Market – Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price from 2020-2027 9flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, CoStar Realty Information

In online home rental services, vendors provide landlords with an online platform to feature their properties to attract a large number of tenants and reach them out. The market for online home rental services is comparatively new and has increased over the last five years. Companies that operate on the market use websites to provide apartment listings for tenants. Renters can view images of properties, amenities, search by budget, and neighborhoods, and use such sites to contact landowners and agents. By charging landlords and brokers to list their properties, promoting listings, and including advertisements on their websites, the companies generate revenues.

Leading Online Home Rental Services Market Players:

9flats, Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., CoStar Realty Information Inc., Expedia Group, Lodgis, OYO, Upad Ltd, Wyndham Destinations, Zillow Group

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013402550/sample

Rising demand for rented homes in metropolitan cities is responsible for substantial growth in the market for online rental home services. Migration has caused a surge in the population of metropolitan cities around the globe, as sources of economic growth are concentrated primarily in cities. Numerous metropolitan cities around the world observed a 6 percent -8 percent rise in the migrant population during the period 2015 to 2017. Such an increase in the number of people relocating to different cities has increased demand for rental apartments, thus boosting the growth of the market for online rental services. Increasing government initiatives to improve residential development activities and increase transparency in real-estate investments are also expected to contribute to market growth significantly. Also, the advent and popularization of e-commerce in emerging economies are expected to propel the market for online home rental services over the forecast period.

The “Global Online Home Rental Services Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The online home rental services market report aims to provide an overview of the online home rental services market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global online home rental services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online home rental services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013402550/discount

The global online home rental services market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the online home rental services market is segmented into: Websites, Mobile Sites, Mobile Apps, and Others. On the basis of application, the online home rental services market is segmented into: Residential Rental, Apartment Rental, and Office Building Rental.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Online Home Rental Services Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Online Home Rental Services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Inquire for Report buying @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013402550/buying

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Online Home Rental Services Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Online Home Rental Services Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]