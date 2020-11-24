Honeycomb Packaging Market is Expected To Grow At 6% CAGR During Forecast 2023

Summary

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis By Packaging Type (Exterior Packaging, Interior Packaging, Pallets, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages, Furniture, Industrial Goods and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Honeycomb packaging is made by conglutination of paper bands into series of hexagons that are similar to honeycomb structure and are then sandwiched between two sheets. The properties of honeycomb packaging are low material consumption, low weight, difficult to deform, resistant to pressure, shock and bending, good cushioning performance, and recyclable. Increasing demand for lightweight, environment friendly, and low cost packaging by food and beverages, automotive, and other industries, is driving the growth of honeycomb packaging market.

The global honeycomb packaging market is expected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Honeycomb structures are naturally occurring or man-made and have the geometry of a honeycomb. These are used between two thin sheets to make materials for honeycomb packaging. Honeycomb structures aid the material used in packaging in reducing density and increasing shear and compression properties. This enables in minimizing the material usage and maximizes strength. Honeycomb packaging is 100% ecofriendly, lightweight, shock absorbent, and does not change in dimensions with temperature variations. It provides advantages such as easy handling and transportation, easy disposal, and low cost.

Key Players

The key players of global honeycomb packaging market are BASF SE (Germany), ACH Foam Technologies (U.S), DS Smith plc (U.K), HUHTAMAKI GROUP. (Mexico), Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S), Sonoco Products Company (U.S), Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland) and WestRock Company. (U.S).

Market Research Analysis

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market has been segmented based on packaging type, end-use industry and geography. Based on packaging type, it has been segmented as exterior packaging, interior packaging, pallets, and others. Exterior packaging is the largest packaging type segment in the market as it provides enhanced safety in product transportation and is easy to handle. Based on the end-use industry the market is segmented as automotive, consumer goods, food and beverages, furniture, industrial goods, and others. Protective packaging is an important part of the automotive supply chain. Honeycomb packaging is the effective method for packaging bulky products and automotive parts, as it offers enhanced safety.

Honeycomb Packaging Market Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global honeycomb packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the honeycomb packaging market by its packaging type, by end-use industry and by region.

By Packaging Type

Exterior Packaging

Interior Packaging

Pallets

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Furniture

Industrial Goods

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

Continues…….

