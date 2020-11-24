Increasing Product Innovation to Drive Global Security Paper Market – Forecast 2023

Summary

Global Security Paper Market Segments, Statistics, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, By Security Feature (Hybrid Papers, Watermarks, Holograms, and Threads), By Application (Banknotes, Legal & Government Documents, Certificates, Identity cards, Passport, Checks, and Stamps) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Security Paper Market Overview

Security paper refers to a paper which has features that can be used to identify or authenticate a document. Security paper provides reliable and affordable security against problems that are associated with forgery, alteration, counterfeiting, and other forms of document fraud. A security paper contains some of the most sophisticated anti-copy and forgery resistant technologies which are primarily used in the printing of banknotes. The global security paper market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rise in the circulation of money and the need for protection against frauds. These factors, along with the rising utility of anti-counterfeit technologies, is fostering the growth of the security paper market to a great extent. Elevation in consumer demand is encouraging companies to build efficient products that are creating more demand for security papers, hence, augmenting the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, there are a few factors that are posing as major hindrances in the ascension of the global security paper market. Growing digitization is one of the primary factors that is restraining significant market growth for security papers in the coming years. This is because more and more people have started opting for online transactions and online printing of documents.

Key Players

Some of the distinguished giants in the global security paper market include

China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (Beijing)

Ciotola S.R.L.(Italy)

Document Security Systems, Inc.(U.S.)

EPL House for Security Printing (Libya)

Security Paper Limited (Pakistan)

Sequana Group (France)

De la Rue plc (U.K.)

Giesecke & Devrient (Germany)

Fedrigoni Group (Italy)

Goznak (Russia)

Security Paper Market Segmentation

The global security papers market is segmented on the basis of security feature, application, and region. Based on the security feature, the global security papers market is segmented into watermarks, hybrid papers, threads, and holograms. Based on application, the global security papers market is segmented into legal & government documents, banknotes, certificate, and identity cards.

Industry Update

April 2018: Bain Capital Private Equity announced the completion of their acquisition of Fedrigoni Group. The acquisition took place at Euros 600 million. Such acquisition was initiated to explore the growth and expansion potential of the Fedrigoni Group.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global security paper market is studied for the geographical segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these regional segments, Europe dominated the global security paper market at the beginning of the forecast period. The regional security paper market is also estimated to garner significant growth during the forecast period. Germany, Russia, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are expected to be major country-specific markets in the region.

North America is estimated to fetch the second-largest share of the global security paper market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is observed to account for the third-largest share of the global security paper market through the assessment period. The market for security paper in Asia Pacific is expected to harbor the fastest growth during the forecast period. Attributable factors for such growth include extensive use of banknotes and the ascension noted in tourism in India which are primary market drivers in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global security paper market is witnessing innovation as the players in the market are introducing new products which are capable of withstanding upscaling security threats of valuable documents. Apart from that, the players are adopting strategies which inculcate mergers and acquisitions that are aiding market giants to expand their businesses and capture a larger share of the global security paper market. Increasing research and development investment for the launch of such new products is also leading to strong competitive edges gained by market players.

