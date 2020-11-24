IoT Sensor Market Growth Drivers, Recent Trends And Developments Analysis 2027

Sameer Joshi

Factors including proliferation of IoT and connected devices and growth in the consumer electronics industry are significantly driving the global IoT sensors market. However, growing security concerns is impeding the IoT sensors market growth. Widening government support for the adoption of IoT is opportunistic for the growth of the IoT sensors market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Analog Devices, Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Broadcom, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

What is the Dynamics of IoT Sensor Market?

The IoT sensors market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market, which is expected to change during the upcoming years. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years.

What is the SCOPE of IoT Sensor Market?

The overall IoT sensors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the IoT sensors market.

What is the Regional Framework of IoT Sensor Market?

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The IoT Sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 15 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

