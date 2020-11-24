Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market size exceeded $2.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% between the forecast period. The market growth is driven by rapid technological advances in the defense industry as UGV coverage increases in various sectors.

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates in contact with the ground without a person on board.

UGVs are vehicles that operate in contact with the ground with or without human intervention. The main application of UGV is in the defense sector. The UGV has sensors that observe the environment and terrain to navigate autonomously or as directed by the operator. UGVs are used to survey the ground, supply ammunition to soldiers during combat, perform rescue operations in the event of a disaster, and detect and detonate explosives.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

iRobot

Cobham

QinetiQ Group

Oshkosh Corporation

SEEGRID Corporation

Market Segment

By Product Type

Tele-Operated

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Application

Defense

Commercial and Civil

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

