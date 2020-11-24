3D Printing Ceramics Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

The Insight Partners adds 3D Printing Ceramics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Ceramic powders in 3D printing are mainly used for printing cups, plates, and other cutlery items. Ceramic prototypes are also used in high-temperature applications in the aerospace and automotive industries. One of the emerging forms of ceramic powders is in the 3D printing of medical implants. Ceramic powders are also used in 3D prototyping of patient-specific implants (PSIs). Growing research activities on bio-ceramics for usage in bone implants is expected to significantly drive the market growth of the 3D printing ceramics in the coming years. Various other products, such as alumina-silica powder and glazed ceramics, are also in the testing phase in the construction sector and various other applications. The 3D printing ceramics industry is currently in its initial growth stage and faces numerous challenges.

Top Key Players:-3D Systems, Inc., 3DCeram, CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, ExOne, Lithoz, Materialise, PRODWAYS GROUP, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd.

3D printing ceramics market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for 3D printing in the dental industry, product modification, and development in various other end-use industries. 3D printing is gaining popularity in the healthcare sector, particularly for dental applications, as ceramics are being preferred for 3D printing of heart valves, orthopedic and dental implants, due to their characteristics such as porosity, inertness, resistance to high wear, high compression strength, and capability to mold into a variety of shapes. Increasing the adoption of 3D printing technology by different industries in emerging economies is also expected to support the market. However, rapid growth in the adoption of 3D printing technology based on plastics and metals, and the high cost of 3D printing ceramics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. These challenges of high-capital requirements and product substitution are critical restraints for the 3D printing ceramics market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of 3D Printing Ceramics industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global 3D printing ceramics market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end-use. Based on type, the 3D printing ceramics market is segmented into: Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into: Filament, Liquid, and Powder. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Manufacturing and Construction, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D Printing Ceramics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting 3D Printing Ceramics market in these regions.

