Hadoop Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Hadoop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47% over the forecast period. Many small businesses have learned the benefits of using Hadoop. Hadoop is playing an important role in big data analytics. This report provides detailed information on the Hadoop market, its components, the Hadoop-related tools, and the role played by the various components of Hadoop in the market to remain the most preferred analytics tool to date.

Hadoop is an open source software framework used to store large amounts of data and run applications. Hadoop is more cost-effective and more efficient than data analysis tools, which drives the growth of the Hadoop market. Increasing adoption of big data analytics among enterprises to enable decision making and gain competitive advantage is another factor driving the growth of the Hadoop market.

Top leading companies are –

– Amazon Web Services

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Cloudera, Inc.

– Datameer, Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– International Business Machines Corporation

– MAPR TECHNOLOGIES

– MarkLogic Corporation

– Hitachi Vantara LLC

– Teradata Corporation

Segment review

The Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, end user, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is classified into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By end user, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government & defense, media & entertainment, energy & utility, trade & transportation, and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Hadoop industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Hadoop Market Report

1. What was the Hadoop Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).2. What will be the CAGR of Hadoop Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hadoop Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

