Global Chicory Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis & Forecast to 2026

The global chicory market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the consumption of chicory products owing to its several health benefits. Chicory products are mostly consumed as a pharmaceutical product for the treatment of various diseases. The seeds are primarily used for the treatment of numerous liver diseases in combination with commercial products (Jigrine).

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/chicory-market

The roots are often consumed for getting relieved from modest digestive disorders including abdominal fullness, temporary loss of appetite, the feeling of flatulence, and slow digestion. Whereas, the stems, leaves, and roots of chicory are used as an ingredient in the tea to treat jaundice.

A Full Report of Global Chicory Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/chicory-market

Furthermore, the chicory syrup is given to infants in form of tonic and as tumors & cancer of uterus remedies in people. Lately, the chicory has also been successful in treating malaria destined having pound like lactucopicrin and lactone lactucin. Besides, other characteristics of chicory include anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory activity owing to the presence of various polyphenolic compounds. Such benefits offered by it tend to enhance its consumption and hence drive the global chicory industry growth.

Global Chicory Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Chicory Roots

Chicory Leaf

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Global Chicory Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

US

Europe

Belgium

France

Poland

The Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

Thailand

India

Others

Rest of the World

South Africa

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/chicory-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404