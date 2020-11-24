Coronavirus Business Impact – Closed Loop Stepper Motor Market In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

Closed loop stepper motors refer to an improved version of the traditional open loop stepper motors, which abolish the constraints and drawbacks of the traditional systems. Closed loop steppers incorporate the advantages of servo and traditional stepper motor technologies and offer unique competencies and improvements over both, while at half the cost of a servo system.

Major factors propelling the growth of the global closed loop stepper motor market include brisk increase in mechanization, integration of motion control components and standardization of energy efficiency. The anticipated growth in the market is attributable to the surging demand for automation in developing countries.

Some of the major end-users of closed loop stepper motors comprise industrial machineries, medical equipment, packaging and labelling, factory automation, textile and robotics, of which industrial machineries have been the largest user, owing to the rapid growth in mechanization and evolution of industry 4.0. Asia-Pacific has been the largest contributor to the global closed loop stepper motor market.

