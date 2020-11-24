Know About Covid-19 Impact on Integrated Passive Device (IPD) Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players

The global integrated passive device market is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Integrated passive devices are widely used for applications such as digital and mixed signals, LED lighting, RF applications and ESD/EMI protection. Baluns are expected to contribute the largest revenue to the global IPD market throughout the forecast period.

Anticipated supremacy of the baluns segment can be attributed to their extensive utilization in almost all applications, where these devices are being used. Based on type, the market is categorized into ESD, EMI, RF-IPD and LEDs, of which RF-IPD contributed the largest to the global IPD market.

Augmenting demand for miniaturization is one of the major factors spearheading RF-IPD’s growth in the global IPD market. Among regions, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) are expected to contribute the highest revenue to the global integrated passive device market during the forecast period. Existence of fabrication and IPD manufacturers are the major factors responsible for the growth of IPD market in Europe.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the IPD market