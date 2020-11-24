COVID-19 Impact Analysis on GNSS Chip Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

he global navigation satellite system chip market is experiencing growth due to the increasing penetration of consumer electronic devices, focus toward smart city development, rising popularity of augmented reality, and growing demand for precise real-time data. GNSS is a term used to describe a satellite constellation which offers positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services on a regional or global basis.

Another trend in the GNSS chip market is the emergence of mHealth, a subset of eHealth that provides medical and public health services via mobile devices. GNSS chips are majorly used in preventive medicine and emergency and disability assistance. For disability assistance, these chips are used for addressing vision and perception-related issues.

Owing to the benefits offered by the internet of things (IoT) technology, such as the ease of handling emergency situations, augmented decision making, remote control access, time management, and cost trimming, it is being increasingly adopted by end users. IoT enables data exchange among buildings, vehicles, and other objects across the existing network infrastructure.

