Changes in Consumer Behaviour During COVID-19 Outbreak May Affect Growth of Smartwatch Market

The advanced integration and cross-compatibility of personal assistance and health features, rising awareness on health and fitness, and improving smartwatch automotive control capabilities are some of the factors behind the global smartwatch market growth. With improved access to technology, people are heavily using upgraded gadgets to maintain their fitness level.

Health and fitness-focused smartwatches aid people to track their daily activities and reduce bad practices that may cause health problems. Smartwatches offer a variety of features, such as time telling, calculator, camera, text messages, GPS navigation, SD card, touchscreen, and find the phone.

This can be ascribed to the launch of next-generation smartwatches that can be employed as an extension of smartphones or related products. These watches can receive alerts, calls, and notifications from a connected phone, and these have a better battery life as compared to others.

Thus, the integration and cross-compatibility of personal health and assistance features and increasing awareness of people on health are expected to fuel the market growth. Based on product, the smartwatch market is categorized into extension, classic, and standalone.