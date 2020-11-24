Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market: In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects by 2030

Automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period (2020–2030), attributing to the increasing security investments and rising concerns over complying with security regulations.

The automated breach and attack simulation solutions are the platforms or tools that enable security assessment automation by simulating real-world attack scenarios. These solutions help end users identify loopholes in the existing security infrastructure and improve data protection.

With the advent of Industry 4.0, a large number of industries are deploying solutions with advanced technologies for security management applications. Solutions with artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, machine learning, and internet of things (IoT) capabilities are gaining widespread interest, especially in data-sensitive organizations, where maintaining security is becoming increasingly crucial.