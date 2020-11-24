Smart Learning Market Trend, Drivers and Growth Rate, Forecast by 2030

Increasing demand for an AI-supported personalized education experience is one of the key trends observed in the smart learning market. Personalized learning solutions facilitate better understanding among students by aligning their educational backgrounds, interests, and academic goals, thus creating a tailored learning experience for them.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-learning-market/report-sample

Moreover, they enable students to design courses according to their needs and obtain feedback related to their progress throughout the course. Surging smartphone and internet penetration is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. According to GSMA Intelligence, the global internet user penetration stood at 48.9% in 2019 and is expected to reach 60.5% by the year 2025.

Besides, the smartphone penetration, which stood at 65% in 2019, is projected to reach 80% by 2025. Both these factors, coupled with the emergence of improved learning platforms, have resulted in increased access to online education among students, thereby resulting in the growth of the market.