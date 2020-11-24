Crowdsourced Security Market – In-depth Analysis of the Industry with Future Estimations

The global crowdsourced security market is projected to attain a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus by several industries to upgrade the traditional security measures, necessities to meet different compliance requirements, and growing number of threats and cyberattacks from hackers.

Crowdsourced security methods invite a group of people (a crowd) to test an asset for vulnerabilities. The crowdsourced security market based on enterprise is bifurcated into large enterprise, and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME). Between the two, the large enterprise category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2019).

The category is further projected to hold the larger share in the market in 2030 as well. This can be due to the fact that the large enterprises have significant resources, such as decision-making bodies and substantial budget, which help them adopt new methods to attain high possible security for their applications and systems.