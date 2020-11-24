Incident and Emergency Management Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Incident and Emergency Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, this market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030).

This can be attributed to the increasing requirement for security and safety solutions, owing to the strict regulations for public safety, rising cases of natural calamities and terrorist attacks, rise in economic loss due to natural hazards, and requirement of emergency preparedness.

Rise in economic loss due to natural hazards is one of the major factors driving the growth of the incident and emergency management market. Climate change has significantly up surged the intensity of natural disasters, which, in turn, results increasing economic damages.

