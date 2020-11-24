E-commerce Fulfillment Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

E-commerce Fulfillment Services market report with the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.

E-commerce fulfillment services enable ecommerce merchants to outsource storage, warehousing, bundling, shipping, and other value-added services. The proliferation of e-commerce resulting in the rise in the number of online buyers, especially in the emerging economies, is anticipated to propel the E-commerce fulfillment services market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer demand for product delivery in the shortest possible turnaround time positively impacts the growth of the E-commerce fulfillment services market.

Growing consumers prefer ordering products online over in-store shopping, and increasing online shopping trends is propelling the growth of the E-commerce fulfillment services market. Further, the growing number of online retailers and e-commerce companies increasingly prefer outsourcing fulfillment services to improve their internal operational efficiency, convenience, cost, lead time, and a strong distribution network are expected to influence the E-commerce fulfillment services market growth over the forecast period.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

1. Amazon.com

2. efulfillment Service

3. FedEx Fulfillment

4. Rakuten Super Logistics

5. Red Stag Fulfillment

6. ShipBob

7. Shipfusion

8. ShipMonk

9. Sprocket Express

10. Xpert Fulfillment

