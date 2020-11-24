Data Labeling Software Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Data Labeling Software market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status.

Data labelling software provides tools for converting unlabelled data into labelled data and building AI algorithms. The growing amount of raw data and growing focus of the enterprises towards converting raw data into meaningful information is one of the major factors supporting the growth of data labelling software market. The data labelling software is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

Growing focus of the companies towards converting raw data into valuable information and increasing volumes of data created everyday are significant factors driving the growth of the data labeling software market. However, lack of technical expertise and privacy concerns might hinder the growth of the data labeling software market. The demand for data labeling software is high in North America and Europe region and the APAC is expected to grow at high CAGR which is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

The global data labeling software market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on premise. Based on application, the market is segmented as Government, retail and e-Commerce, Healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, transportation and logistics, telecom and it manufacturing, and others.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

1. Alegion

2. Amazon Web Services

3. APPEN LIMITED

4. BasicAI

5. Clarifai,

6. CloudFactory

7. Dataloop

8. Datasaur

9. edgecase.ai

10. Heartex

