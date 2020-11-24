Anti-money Laundering Software Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Forecast |Accenture, SAS Institute, Fiserv

Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Accenture Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Opentext (Canada), Experian (Ireland), Oracle Corp. (United States), FICO TONBELLER (Germany), Ascent Technology Consulting (Singapore), EastNets (Dubai), Trulioo (Canada), Verafin (United States) and Fenergo (United States)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/4263-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-1

Anti-money laundering (AML) software provides a solution, which allows banks as well as other financial institutions to monitor customer behavior for suspected illegal financial actions through automated procedures. Also, it is a set of processes, laws, and regulations intended to stop the practice of creating salary through criminal actions. There is various type of anti-money laundering software such as transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems, and compliance management software. Rising the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing will help to boost the global anti-money laundering software market.

Market Trend

High demand of Customer Identity Management Software

Growth in Government Initiatives toward Money Laundering

Market Drivers

Increased AML Regulatory Requirements

The Escalation in Money Laundering Cases

Development in IT Expenditure

Opportunities

Emerging Artificial Intelligence Technology in AML Solutions

Fueling Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints

Lack of AML Professionals

Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/4263-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-1

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Anti-money Laundering Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Anti-money Laundering Software market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Anti-money Laundering Software is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software), Solutions (Transactional Monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management, Watch-list Screening, Data Warehouse Management, Analytics and Visualization, Alert Management and Reporting, Case Management, Other solutions), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, Multiple Banking Services, Legal Service Providers, Other)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Anti-money Laundering Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/4263-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-1

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Anti-money Laundering Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Anti-money Laundering Software Market

The report highlights Anti-money Laundering Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Anti-money Laundering Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Anti-money Laundering Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Anti-money Laundering Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/4263-global-anti-money-laundering-software-market-1

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport