North America Patient Registry Software Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive Rate by 2027

The North America Patient Registry Software market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Patient Registry Software across the North America region through the forecast period. US has observed fast growth in the Patient Registry Software market within the past few years. For instance, in February 2020, The Melanoma Research Foundation’s (MRF) CURE OM initiative underwent a transformational new partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center (MGHCC) to launch a first-of-its-kind ocular melanoma (OM) patient-powered and patient-reported registry. Moreover, in March 2018, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago launched a cloud-based surgical oncology research team (SORT) registry. SORT is designed to function across multicenter platforms to gather psychosocial, oncological, and functional outcome data. The aforementioned factors are expected to account for the dominance and growth of US patient registry software market over the coming years.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Patient Registry Software in the market.

North America Patient Registry Software – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Software

Standalone

Integrated

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Database

Public

Commercial

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Type of Registry

Product Registry

Disease Registry Cardiovascular Disease Registry Others

Health Service Registry

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Pricing Model

Ownership

Subscription

North America Patient Registry Software Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Patient Registry Software Market – Companies Mentioned

ARMUS Corporation

CEDARON

Dacima Software Inc.

Doorn Corporation

Evado Clinical

FIGmd Inc.

Global Vision Technologies, Inc.

HealthDiary Inc.

Healthmonix

IBM Corporation

ImageTrend, Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

LUMEDX

McKESSON CORPORATION

Medstreaming

Open Text Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Velos, LLC.

