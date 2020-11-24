Asia Pacific Security Screening Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

The Asia Pacific Security Screening market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The rise in the air passenger traffic has led to the expansion of airport infrastructure and increased cross-border transactions owing to rapid growth in the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the growth of the infrastructure sector in developing economies is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. Construction & infrastructural development is considered to be one of the prime contributors to a country’s socio-economic development.

The developing economies worldwide, including India, China, and Australia, among others, are experiencing a notable growth rate in commercial construction. This has resulted in the development of new commercial construction, including shopping malls, railway stations, commercial complexes, hotels, and hospitals, among others. Moreover, these economies are attracting FDIs for their infrastructural growth, which is further propelling the infrastructural development. Also, governments of China and Japan are investing heavily on the development of the infrastructural sector of other developing economies of Asia Pacific. For instance, China and Japan are investing in the infrastructure sector of the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, among others. The growth in the infrastructure sector of these economies will further create a demand for enhanced security and deployment of X-ray scanners. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of security screening market.

China dominated the security screening market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The Chinese government is highly focused on the development of its infrastructure and has taken several measures to support the development. For instance, the country’s central government intensely pushed fiscal incentive in the form of infrastructure investments recently for sustaining economic growth. Also, China’s 13th Five Year Plan is focused on increasing investments in the country’s infrastructure. Further, the construction of the second international airport in Beijing is planned to be completed by 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Security Screening in the market.

Asia Pacific Security Screening Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

By Application

Public Places

Border Check point

Government

Airport

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Security screening Market – Companies Mentioned

Aware, Inc.

Anviz Global

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

