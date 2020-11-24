Raynaud’s Disease Epidemiology Insights 2030 | Raynaud’s Disease Epidemiology Analysis 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Raynauds Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s “Raynauds Disease Epidemiology Report” delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Raynauds Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Raynauds Disease Epidemiology

The prevalence of Raynaud’s phenomenon (RP) in most studies of the general population is between 3 and 5 %. Primary RP is reversible vasospasm in peripheral arteries occurring in the absence of an underlying disease and accounts for 80–90 % of cases. Secondary RP develops in association with an underlying disorder and is often characterised by structural vascular abnormalities and irreversible vascular occlusion.

Community-based surveys estimate Raynaud’s may be present in 5–20% of women and in 4–14% of men. The prevalence in individuals over age 60 is 0.1–1%. Primary Raynaud’s is generally considered a benign condition and typical age of onset is from 15 to 30 years of age.

This tends to be more common in young females and can be familial. Primary Raynaud’s may remit over time. A prospective study over seven years in a middle age Caucasian white population found remission occurred in 64% of women and men although some symptoms remained in about 20% of those labeled as remission.

In women, the onset of RP is more commonly at an early age and is associated with a family history of RP suggesting genetic factors may play a role, as May hormonal and emotional factors. RP secondary to autoimmune disease is also more common in women than in men.

The prevalence of RP in men increases with increasing age and smoking and is more likely to be secondary to occupational exposures such as vibration or atherosclerotic peripheral vascular disease than in women.

The prevalence of secondary RP is related to the underlying disease. Progression to secondary RP occurs in 14–37 % of subjects with primary RP.

Almost 99 % of patients who progress develop an autoimmune disease, most commonly systemic sclerosis (SSc). Risk factors for progression include positive ANA, elevated ESR, SSc-specific autoantibodies and abnormal nailfold capillaroscopy.

Raynaud phenomena occur more frequently in women (about 20% to 30%), particularly in younger age populations (teens to 20s). The female to male ratio is 9 to 1. Low body weight is a risk factor in both sexes.

