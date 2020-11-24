Urban Planning Software & Services Market Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Top Players Forecast Till 2027

The concept of geographic information science and technology (GIST) is steering innovation in the urban planning software & services market. Urban planners in both public and private sectors are benefitting from the advantages of GIS to deploy data-driven methods in order to review environmental impact on cities. As such, there is a growing demand for urban planning software & services for commercial interiors and is needed in the area of residential construction.

GIS is being used for review of plans in urban development and to help government organizations stay aligned with regulatory compliances. On the other hand, GIS is being pervasively used to map the delivery of utilities in cases of service interruptions in the market for urban planning software & services. Companies in the urban planning software & services market are performing land use analysis with the help of the software. For instance, GIS software helped the City of San Antonio Planning Department in collaborating with other ecosystem partners to redevelop the Broadway Corridor.

Digital Implementation Becomes Key Success Factor in Smart City Development

Digital transformation is the key word in the market for urban planning software & services. The success of smart city services is highly dependent on the rate of digital implementation. This is justified since cloud-based software segment is anticipated to aggressively grow in the urban planning software & services market. The urban planning software & services market is expected to reach ~US$ 211.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Smart city innovators and facilitators in the market for urban planning software & services are identifying opportunities through civic engagement, events, and hackathons that can improve quality-of-life solutions and services. Companies are delving into open data plans and city directives to leverage smart city innovations. Strategic planning and conveying its agility in local government performance to individuals plays a key role for companies in the urban planning software & services market. In order to build trust, innovators are developing strategies to maintain transparency in smart city project plans.

Adoption of Centralized Decision-making Model to Boost Market Growth

Creating smart city ecosystems and delivering quality-of-life benefits have become the key focus points of companies in the urban planning software & services market. However, several cities are prone to austerity, especially cities in developing economies, and the challenges of efficiency are likely to slow down the growth of urban planning software & services market. Hence, companies in the market landscape are innovating in smart city ecosystems in order to address urgent urban problems and improve quality-of-life. This is evident since the urban planning software & services market in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period.

Drivers such as a shift from rigid decision making to a more centralized model is likely to boost the growth of the market for urban planning software & services. Governments are adopting a centralized model, which is more open to individuals and ecosystem partners involved in the value chain. Companies in the market for urban planning software & services are collaborating with high-tech startups to leverage the advantages of digitization.

Transport Planning and Rural Development Generate Revenue Opportunities for Companies in India

The urban planning software & services market is progressing at a healthy CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Likewise, planning services are playing a crucial role in the preparation of official plan amendments. As such, the services segment is likely to grow exponentially in the urban planning software & services market. Hence, companies, such as Citiyano De Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- a provider of high-quality services in urban planning and e-governance, is helping the Delhi State Government in India by offering services for metropolitan and infrastructure projects.

Companies in the market for urban planning software & services are tapping opportunities in transport planning. They are increasing efforts to improve the multi-modal network performance in road infrastructure. Growing concerns about safety issues is another key driver contributing toward market growth. In a rapidly developing economy such as India, rural development holds prime importance for stakeholders in the value chain.

