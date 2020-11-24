Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis and Developments

Pancreatic cancer currently exhibits a strong pipeline with 144 therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the pancreatic cancer therapeutics in the pipeline are being developed for intravenous and oral route of administrations. It has been observed that the intravenous route of medication is convenient and ensures that the entire administered dose reaches the systemic circulation immediately. Also, oral route of administration is available in delayed or rapid release formulation, is associated with less risk of systemic infections, and has inexpensive nature. Further, administration of pancreatic cancer therapeutics through intravenous and oral route have shown promising results in the clinical studies.

The companies developing therapeutics for the treatment of pancreatic cancer have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, AstraZeneca PLC published the interim results of the Phase II trial evaluating the combination of acalabrutinib and pembrolizumab for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. As per the results of the trial, the combination of two drugs showed a favorable benefit/risk profile for the patient.

Some of the key players involved in the development of pancreatic cancer therapeutics include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, FibroGen Inc., Eleison Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rafa Laboratories Ltd., CBT Pharmaceuticals, CrystalGenomics Inc., Propanc Biopharma Inc., Helix BioPharma Corp., AB Science S.A, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

