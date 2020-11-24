Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Oral Mucositis therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 23 (excluding marketed drugs) therapeutic candidates.

According to the research, most of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It has been found that the topical route is easy to use, non-invasive, and most effective method of administration.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1243

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for OM have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s drug candidate, GC4419, a small molecule enzyme mimetic that converts superoxide to hydrogen peroxide and molecular oxygen, is being developed for the treatment of OM. The results from the phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of GC4419 showed that GC4419 was safe and delayed the onset of severe OM.

Amgen Inc., Galera Therapeutics Inc., Cellceutix Corporation, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Soligenix Inc. are some of the major companies involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of OM.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1243

OM Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis