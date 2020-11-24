Food Contact Paper Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2019 -2027

With paper increasingly becoming the material of choice for food packaging, for both, consumers and manufacturers, there has been a flurry of activity in the global paper packaging market. Manufacturers in the food contact paper market are increasingly trying to keep pace with this growing demand for paper packaging solutions for food, while focusing on improving the functionality of the paper used. They are aiming at product innovation that offers characteristics such as moisture-resistance, grease resistance, and temperature control. With multifunctional packaging paper, as a product, being relatively new and offered by a few players in the global food contact paper market, manufacturers are beginning to focus on R&D into the same to gain a competitive advantage.

The trend of tailor-made products has had a big impact on the global food contact paper market, as manufacturers are increasingly looking at customized products in order to enhance product appeal for end users in the value chain. This has opened up a plethora of opportunities for players, as customized and specialized products are becoming a routine option being offered, aimed at expanding the customer base.

The global food contact paper market is expected to expand at a moderate pace throughout the forecast period, and reach a valuation of ~US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027).

Environmentally-friendly Materials and Circular Economy

Convenience and ready-to-go foods have witnessed significant growth in recent decades, primarily driven by changing lifestyles, boosting the growth of the food packaging market. Globally, there is a push for the reduction of plastics from packaging, especially where food is concerned, which can be attributed to the growing pressure from governments to decrease plastic waste. This is particularly significant in the case of single-use food packaging that is used by food companies, which has resulted in paper packaging gaining traction. Key players in the global food contact paper market are leveraging this increasing awareness and interest in environmentally-friendly food packaging materials to introduce lighter, efficient single-use food packaging products.

Circular Economy – another buzzword in the overall packaging market, which primarily focuses on minimizing the loss of value of products and the continual use of resources, has also led to manufacturers not just focusing on making products that can be reused and recycled, but those which can also be redesigned.

Thickness of Paper: Significant Factor Affecting Adoption

Food contact paper of varying thickness is widely used, from cooking and baking to the packaging of both, solid and liquid foods. However, the common denominator of all these applications is the preference for food contact paper that does not dissolve into the food, compromising its integrity. In 2018, by value, food contact paper with a thickness of up to 30 GSM accounted for over half of the total market share, the popularity of which can be attributed to this paper being thick enough to hold the contaminants that are released by the food. This segment will continue to occupy the largest share of the food contact paper market by revenue at the end of the forecast period

Food Integrity and Regulations Governing Overall Food Contact Paper Landscape

The premium placed on preserving the integrity of food is very high, from both, consumers and food manufacturers. To this end, several regulatory organizations around the world have been established to monitor the quality of food contact packaging materials. Regulations imposed by these organizations, such as the FDA in North America, have had an indisputable effect on the expansion of the larger food packaging materials industry, and specifically, the food paper contact market.

Manufacturers in the food contact paper market have increasingly targeted their R&D activities toward aligning with these regulations regarding the use of harmful chemicals in the production of food contact paper. One of the biggest challenges faced by players in the market is treating food contact paper with chemicals to make them waterproof or grease-proof. However, the use of these chemicals is allowed only with a functional barrier also being incorporated into the product so as to prevent it from contaminating the food.

Food Contact Paper Market: Key Insights

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the food contact paper market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, increasing growth of online foodservice platforms is expected to bolster the growth of the food contact paper market during the forecast period.

and forecast period of increasing growth of online foodservice platforms is expected to bolster the growth of the food contact paper market during the forecast period. Globally, the food contact paper market is projected to be valued at ~ US$ 5 billion in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% in terms of value, throughout the forecast period.

in and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ in terms of value, throughout the forecast period. The global food contact paper market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Significant Impact of Greaseproof Food Packaging on Food Quality

Material Preference: Specialty Paper – Specialty paper provides high barrier and greaseproof properties to products, such as dairy products. Increment in the consumption of parchment paper, which is a type of greaseproof paper, owing to its moisture-resistant properties, is expected to expand the food contact paper market.

Specialty paper provides high barrier and greaseproof properties to products, such as dairy products. Increment in the consumption of parchment paper, which is a type of greaseproof paper, owing to its moisture-resistant properties, is expected to expand the food contact paper market. Thickness Segment: Manufacturers prefer food contact paper that does not integrate chemicals into the food products easily, and are thick enough to hold all contaminants released by fatty and oily foods. Also, food contact paper should be in compliance with regulations related to food contact materials. To achieve this, manufacturers are looking forward to investing in specialty papers. Therefore, specialty papers with thickness of 30-50 GSM in the food contact paper market are expected to create high incremental opportunity as compared to the other segments.

Increasing Food Service Outlets Result in Burgeoning Demand for Food Contact Paper

Food contact papers are used to serve quality foods and provide more convenience to consumers. Increasing consumption of fast food is expected to drive the food contact paper market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers’ inclination towards providing sustainable products is anticipated to bolster the food contact paper market.

Also, leading companies and brand owners are collaborating with various online foodservice giants to increase their foothold in international markets.

In addition, increasing penetration of fast food chains across the globe is expected to add significant value share to the food contact paper market.

Key manufacturers in the market are offering brand logos printed on food contact paper for respective brand owners, to enhance product appeal and market their products throughout the supply chain.

Food Contact Paper Market to Expand 1.4x Its Current Value

For the better convenience of consumers, brand owners/restaurants/hotels provide sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, rolls, and burgers in food wrappers.

Food contact paper applications include all foods that need to be wrapped while frying and baking.

Also, food contact papers are used to increase the shelf life of some products such as cheese, butter, and other dairy products.

Bakeries and confectioneries and fast food outlets are expected to be major segments driving the growth of the global food contact paper market during the forecast period.

Food Contact Paper Market to Witness High Growth Rate

The food contact paper market is expected to be driven by the increasing preference for greaseproof packaging.

Significant changes in the demand for cooking papers, filter papers, pan liners, and other greaseproof papers are expected to create huge opportunities for manufacturers in the food contact paper market.

Increasing adoption of online delivery services in hotels and restaurants is also expected to increase the usage of food contact paper.

Food Contact Paper Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global food contact paper market included in the report are SCG Packaging PCL Mondi Plc PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk (Asian Pulp & Paper Group) Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. Metsä Board Corporation Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Seaman Paper Company Twin River Paper Co. Inc. Nordic Paper AS Detmold Group Westrock Company Pudumjee Paper Products Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd. PT Parisindo Pratama PT. Maesindo Indonesia



