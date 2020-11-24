Release Liner Market with Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), SWOT Analysis, Risk Analysis, and Forecast by 2024

Growth in Film-based Release Liners to Augment Demand for Release Liners

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the release liner market for the historical period 2014-2019 and forecast period 2020-2024 . Increasing demand for convenient and durable labels ensuring proper adhesion is the primary driver for the release liner market.

for the historical period and forecast period . Increasing demand for convenient and durable labels ensuring proper adhesion is the primary driver for the release liner market. Globally, the revenue generated by the release liner market has been estimated to be ~US$ 12.4 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period of 2020-2024

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10997

Release Liner Market to Observe High Adoption of Film-based Labels

The growing adoption of labels for beverage packaging, particularly in wine packaging is anticipated to drive the demand for global release liner market across the globe

In addition, the demand for film-based liners, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene (PE) is significantly high as compared to glassine, polyolefin-coated, and calendared Kraft release paper for these applications. This can be attributed to high demand for clear labels or no-label look labels, due to their high aesthetic appeal and thinner caliper material.

However, the availability of competitive solutions such as liner-less labels might restrict the growth of the global release liner market to an extent

Companies Focusing on Manufacturing Low Silicone Transfer Release Liners

Leading manufacturers operating in the global release liner market such as Loparex and UPM Raflatac are developing release liners, which require low silicone transfer during manufacturing processes. These liners allow for a low coating weight of silicon. Lower coat weights helps companies to reduce cost and make drying easier to accomplish.

Another advantage of low silicon transfer liners is that they achieve a stable release of the labels, allowing them to come off predictably and uniformly time after time

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10997

Liner-less Labels & UV Curable Silicone Materials Gaining Traction

The label industry from the last few years have seen a growing interest in several areas such as thinner film materials, liner-less labels, in-line narrow web production equipment and recyclability

Liner-less labels for its composition advancement along with the use of BOPP have gained wide acceptance from beverages industry for its characteristics such as facestock, adhesive, and lightweight. This trend has been noticed in Europe, South America and most recently in the U.S. Furthermore, radiation-curable silicones are preferred for its nature to provide perfect synergy for siliconizing 30 micorn BOPP and other heat-sensitive film polymeric material.

Release Liner Market: Key Findings

Among different substrate materials, the film segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period followed by glassine segment. Rising demand for release liner from pharmaceutical, food & beverages, health, and personal care sector is expected to fuel the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Revenue contribution of pressure-sensitive along with sleeving labeling technology to the global release liners market is estimated to account for more than 55% share by 2020

share by Pressure-sensitive label stock segment is expected to generate significant revenue throughout the forecast period, and account for nearly 54% of the global market in 2020

of the global market in The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for release liners in terms of incremental opportunity and CAGR, and the sales revenue in this region is expected to increase at a CAGR 7.4% over the forecast period

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=10997

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations against Use of Plastic Films

Most release liners comprise HDPE and PVC materials that are hazardous to the environment. Stringent EU regulations and FDA regulations, restricting use of harmful chemical substances such as PVC have led to increasing demand for environmentally sustainable products. This might pose a challenge to the global release liner market to a large extent.

However, several release liner manufacturers are focusing on developing bio-based labeling materials, which are relatively less hazardous for the environment. These release liners are difficult to manufacture and require high capital investment. This high capital investment for the development of these products poses a major challenge for small-scale players operating in the regional market.

Release Liner Market: Competition Landscape

Mondi Plc

Avery Denison Corporation

3M Company

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

International Paper Company

Infinity Tapes

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Gascogne Laminates SA

UPM Raflatac

Rayven Inc.

Felix Schoeller Group

Verso Corporation

Itasa, S.A

Loparex Holding B.V.

have been identified as the key players operating in the global release liner market

These manufacturers are sighting an increasing demand for release liners in various developing economies. This is expected to create multiple growth opportunities in almost all segments. Thus, these companies are innovating in terms of product design and incorporating digital prints on conventional labels.

Key manufacturers such as Loparex Holding BV and UPM Raflatac are developing their product lines with new and innovative technologies in order to gain competitive advantage. Introduction of low silicon transfer release liners by Loparex can be seen as an example of the same.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com