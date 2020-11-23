Food Industry Vacuum Cleaning Market Growth Data Analysis 2020-2027 | AMR

The global food industry vacuum cleaning market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years owing to the increase in usage of vacuum cleaner in the food industry. Cleaning and sanitizing activities are directed at preventing the dissemination and development of microorganisms that can contaminate food and cause disease. The value of food safety and sanitation in all sectors of the food chain is to ensure a healthy and safe supply of food. Mops, Brooms, and compressed air are typically used for cleaning food processing plants. But there are some major drawbacks to these systems. Sweeping and compressed air do not remove dust. They only move it around. Mopping brings water. This gives a place for bacteria to thrive. Manufacturers can be confident that they will get rid of bacteria and other pests that cause contamination issues only by using a food-grade commercial vacuum cleaner with advanced filtering technology. A commercial vacuum system allows to access the hard-to-reach locations, such as air vents and equipment tops, so that every inch of facility can get cleaned. Vacuum cleaner helps to detach the various sorts of dirt, such as fine flour and sugar dust, sticky pastry and confectionary leftovers or stubborn coatings & encrustations.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The growth of food industry vacuum cleaning machines market directly depends upon the growth of the food & beverage industry. The world wide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the frequency of purchase bakeries, snacks, pizza, energy drinks and other packaged and processed food & drinks which in turn reduced the demand for vacuum cleaning machines in the food & beverages factories. Moreover, COVID-19 outbreak has created scarcity of labor supply, raw materials and availability of other components due to which production of food industry vacuum cleaning machines has been hampered. The impaired supply chain and distribution network are some of the challenges that the industries are focusing on. The companies need to develop such strategies to change the design of their supply chain and production policies & plans in tandem with the changing business environment.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

The involvement of strict government regulations on safety and hygiene standards in the food and beverage sector proves to be a major factor giving momentum to the demand of industrial vacuum cleaners in the industry. For instance, in the food & beverage market, it is obligatory to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which contains a Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Control (HARPC) system, which must be archived and maintained on an ongoing basis. In the food and beverage sector, industrial vacuum cleaners are not just used to clean production areas, assembly lines, ovens and laboratories, but also for transporting powders and granules (cocoa, sugar, and coffee) suction of food waste (solid, liquid, and dusty) and suction of scraps and crumbs from packaging machines. Food contamination is the highest risk for the food industry. Prohibiting any possible microbial and cross-contamination is crucial to avoid paying heavy economic penalties, which are levied on those who do not comply with the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines or for those who do not implement the HACCP policies and procedures in the manufacturing process organization. The use of industrial vacuums excludes the possibility of contamination in the food and thus all these regulations increase the demand for commercial vacuum cleaners in food industry.

The global Food industry vacuum cleaning market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. The market players are investing in their research and development to come up with innovative vacuum cleaning solutions for maintaining hygiene in the food factories. Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how improved accuracy can be influential in many applications.

Some of the factors contributing to increased adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners are high labor costs and complexities of operations in manufacturing stations, increasing the threat of injuries in food and beverages industry where drinks are packed in glass material. However, high machinery costs, huge and complex machinery structures and lower availability for maintenance and replacement of spare parts would limit industrial vacuum cleanliness.

