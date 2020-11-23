Juice Concentrate Market 2020 Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Advancement And Outlook 2027

The global juice concentrate market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Juice Concentrate is a condensed frozen form of fruit & vegetable juice from which the most of the water content has been removed. The nutritional value of the concentrated juices depends upon the type of fruit or vegetable used for preparing it. Extraction of the water from the juice limits the development of bacteria which ensures that concentrate does not get spoiled as easily as juice. This process also cuts costs for packaging, storage and transport. Processing method of this juice vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, however, the majority of concentrates are filtered, evaporated and pasteurized and may include additives and sugar. Juice concentrates are sold at room temperature or chilled and are intended to be diluted in purified water prior to consumption. Juice concentrates are preferred in various food & beverages products such as in bakery products, soup & sauces, confectionery and dairy products due to its nutritional value, low cost and longer shelf life.

Companies covered

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Diana Food, Kanegrade Ltd., The Ciatti Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Dohler Company, SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc., Sunopta Inc., SVZ International B.V., AGRANA Group

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. There are shutdowns of production units and markets globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7223

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The hectic lifestyle and changing food habits are the major factors contributing toward the growth of the juice concentrate market. The rapid urbanization in developing countries has led to high standard of living due to which the demand for convenience food has been increased which in turn resulted in higher demand for concentrate juice. The rise in awareness among general public about healthy food has increased the consumption of juice concentrate as it contains various minerals and vitamins and other health benefits properties.

The global juice concentrate market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved taste and healthy stuffs have been launched by leading market players. The companies are working on their research and developments to create new innovative juice with new flavors. Manufacturers are also focusing on making juice concentrate for the middle and low end customers. They are engaged in developing concentrated juice with the process which remove less fiber from the juice and keep the nutritional value intact in the juice. Leading companies in the market are advertising the concentrated juice as a better substitute of aerated and carbonated drinks. For instance, Maha Liquid venture has recently launched organic hard seltzer range made of juice concentrate and contains calcium and magnesium.

For More Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7223

Harmful effects hindering the market

The presence of excessive fructose syrup, sugar, sodium, high calories and artificial colors as well in the juice concentrate have harmful implications in the body. It is expected that due to this reason the demand of juice concentrate may fall in future. In addition, the returning to the conventional habit of eating raw fruit instead of consuming packaged and processed fruit juice and concentrates by health conscious consumers may further decline the growth of this market. Eating raw fruit give better health benefits than consuming juice concentrate even if the product is labelled as 100% concentrate. Whole raw fruit & vegetables have less amount of calories and high amount of fibers and nutrients in it than a concentrated juice.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global juice concentrate industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global juice concentrate market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global juice concentrate market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global juice concentrate market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Similar Reports:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.