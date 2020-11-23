Covid-19 Impact on the Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Report Offering Market Outlook, Industry Size, Market Share, Forecast 2020-2027

The global disposable medical sensor market was valued at $4,823 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,700 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The biosensor segment accounted for nearly three sevenths share of the total market in 2020.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market:

COVID-19 scenario :-

o Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on essential medical devices production including ventilators and diagnostics.

o However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of devices in certain locations.

o Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on the other hand, shared a COVID-19 guidance with medical device manufacturers to notify the agency about changes that could affect availability of their products.

Disposable medical sensors are portable and cost-effective scanning devices used to diagnose and monitor various diseases. These devices function by measuring vital human parameters such as body temperature, breathing, and heart rates. Over the years, the disposable medical sensors have evolved in terms of features, performance, and characteristics. This is due to the continuous improvements in R&D of electronics in pharmaceutical and medical field. Furthermore, the advent of micro-electronics (MEMS) and high adoption of biosensors has played a significant role in the evolution of sensors in healthcare.

Leading market players:-

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical), STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity (TE), First Sensor, and Ambu A/S.

Other Leading market players Are:-

MEMSIC, Inc., Universal Biosensors, Inc., Biosensors International Group, and GeekWire, LLC.

