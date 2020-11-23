Surgical Navigation Systems Market report to 2027 includes segmentation by product types, applications and regional analysis

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Key Findings of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

In 2015, neurology navigation systems segment led the market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2015, accounting for more than three-fourths share.

U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.9%.

The global electromagnetic navigation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Major Key Players: –

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players operating in this market such as Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Surgical Navigation Systems end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, that is, nearly half of the global surgical navigation systems market, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of neurological & orthopedic disorders. Asia-Pacific possesses maximum growth potential as key players focus on emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

