Cloud Based Payroll Software Market 2027 Forecast,Industry Analysis and Technological Research With Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc, Intuit

Customized integration solutions are changing the way businesses operate. Connecting the cloud-based payroll software application with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Content Management System (CMS) software would further enhance the operations of the businesses. The user of a more technologically advanced software would then have a visibility into the different aspects of the company’s accounts and therefore, prepare a more deeply entrenched financial strategy for the organization.

High Cloud Based Payroll Software growth opportunity in ASEAN market

Several countries in the region have experienced the emergence of cloud infrastructure in Asia Pacific lately, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of cloud based payroll software market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China contributed the maximum market share in 2018, owing to the presence of large number of industries with huge employee base per company.

Organizational Size Insights

The global cloud based payroll software market by organizational size was led by SMEs. Today, many accountants, payroll bureaus and small business owners manage payments to employees and suppliers. This process can be highly manual and involve insecure file transfers between different software solutions and systems. Accountants and payroll bureaus that manage this process on behalf of several clients and across multiple bank accounts find this manually intensive process time-consuming and error prone. Currently, SMEs are also opting for cloud-based solutions in order to bring efficiency to work, which is driving the global cloud based payroll software market.

Global Cloud Based Payroll Software Market – By Organizational Size

SMEs (Employee Size <250)

Employee Size <50

Employee Size 50-99

Employee Size 100-250

Large Enterprises (Employee Size>250)

Global Cloud Based Payroll Software Market – By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Non-Profit Organizations

Public Sector

Others

