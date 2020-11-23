Multi-mode Receiver Market Size By Product Analysis, Application, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast Up To 2027

Multi-mode receiver market is an electronic devices integrated in an aircraft for enhancing the navigation, landing, and positioning capabilities. These receiver permit the aircraft to overcome the problems related to multipath interference and maintain innovative navigation criteria, which includes WAAS LPV and GLS CAT II/III. The growing deliveries of number of aircraft, and rising general aviation avionics retrofit market are some of the major drivers which bolster the growth of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

The increasing vulnerability of avionics to cyber-attacks, and stringent regulatory framework are some of the factors which may hamper the multi-mode receiver market. However, the rising ordinance for deployment of satellite-based augmentation system in aircraft, and the mounting demand of space saving and lightweight aircraft component are creating various opportunities which will increase the demand of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

Leading Multi-mode Receiver Market Players:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Leonardo SPA

3. Indra Sistemas, SA

4. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

5. Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

6. BAE Systems PLC

7. Saab AB

8. Thales Group

9. Systems Interface Ltd.

10. Val Avionics Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global multi-mode receiver market based on sub-system, platform, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall multi-mode receiver market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The multi-mode receiver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The latest Multi-mode Receiver market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Multi-mode Receiver market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Multi-mode Receiver market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Multi-mode Receiver market segments and regions.

Multi-mode Receiver Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

