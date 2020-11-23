Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Future Scope (2020-2027) | Competitors Analysis And Growth Factors

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology that helps in surveillance and determines the aircraft position through satellite navigation and broadcasts it periodically for being tracked. This information is received by the ground stations of air traffic control.

Rising concerns for safety paired with stringent regulations from the government have driven the ADS-B market growth. Further, increase in the modernization of air traffic management infrastructure is creating opportunity for the market.

Leading Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Players:

1. Honeywell International, Inc.

2. L-3 Technologies, Inc.

3. Esterline Technologies Corporation

4. Garmin Ltd.

5. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

6. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

7. Harris Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. Avidyne Corporation

10. Freeflight Systems

The “Global Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast industry with a focus on the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, component, and geography. The global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast market.

The latest Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market segments and regions.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

